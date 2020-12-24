For the fifth straight year, census estimates show New York's population has declined — and for the first time, suggest the state has fallen below its population count from a decade ago. For 2020, New York was 50th in population growth, declining by 0.65%, or about 130,000 residents, from its 2019 estimates, according to data released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau. The estimates are through July 1, 2020. These figures are not the official census count that took place in 2020. Those numbers…Full Article
New York's struggle: State is 50th in population growth, again
