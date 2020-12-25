New Year's resolutions: We'll focus on health next year, not finances

Friday, 25 December 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Covid-19 is driving Americans' New Year’s resolutions focus for 2021 further toward health and wellness and away from their finances, even though many have developed bad spending habits during the pandemic, new research from Allianz Life Insurance Company found. More than half of respondents in the annual New Year’s Resolutions Study said health and wellness would be their top focus area for 2021, up six percentage points to 57% from last year’s 51%. Financial stability was deemed less…