New Year's resolutions: We'll focus on health next year, not finances

bizjournals Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Covid-19 is driving Americans' New Year’s resolutions focus for 2021 further toward health and wellness and away from their finances, even though many have developed bad spending habits during the pandemic, new research from Allianz Life Insurance Company found. More than half of respondents in the annual New Year’s Resolutions Study said health and wellness would be their top focus area for 2021, up six percentage points to 57% from last year’s 51%. Financial stability was deemed less…
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Why You Should Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions Easy and Simple

Why You Should Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions Easy and Simple 01:13

 Health experts say you should ditch the hardcore resolutions and keep it simple. Buzz60’s Sean Dowling has more.

