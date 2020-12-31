From working harder to becoming vegetarians; television actors share their New Year resolutions
Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
*Aniruddh Dave*: My New Year resolution is to read and write more and more. I want to take my production company to the next level.
*Avinash Mishra*: Well, there is no resolution as such since I don't believe that anybody keeps these resolutions all year. But next year, I want to just focus more on my work.
*Angad Hasija*:...
*Aniruddh Dave*: My New Year resolution is to read and write more and more. I want to take my production company to the next level.
*Avinash Mishra*: Well, there is no resolution as such since I don't believe that anybody keeps these resolutions all year. But next year, I want to just focus more on my work.
*Angad Hasija*:...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources