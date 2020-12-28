Global  
 

Stimulus Package Update: When Might Checks Start Arriving?

cbs4.com Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
President Trump signed the $900 billion COVID relief bill into law Sunday, clearing the way for another round of stimulus checks and additional unemployment benefits.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New Yorkers Call For COVID Relief From Federal Government

New Yorkers Call For COVID Relief From Federal Government 02:12

 President Donald Trump has yet to sign off on the COVID relief bill, creating a ripple effect that could shut down the government and leave millions without money; CBS2's Cory James reports.

