Stimulus Package Update: When Might Checks Start Arriving?
Monday, 28 December 2020 (
36 minutes ago) President Trump signed the $900 billion COVID relief bill into law Sunday, clearing the way for another round of stimulus checks and additional unemployment benefits.
