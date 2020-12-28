|
Stimulus bill update today: President Trump signs COVID relief package, which also funds the government and avoids looming shutdown
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Trump repeated his frustrations with the COVID-19 relief bill for providing only $600 checks instead of the $2,000 that Republicans rejected.
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
Trump Signs COVID Relief Bill 01:50
After days of refusal, President Donald Trump signed the latest COVID-19 relief bill Sunday evening, reports Jeff Wagner (1:50).WCCO 4 News At 10 - December 27, 2020
