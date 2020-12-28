Global  
 

Stimulus bill update today: President Trump signs COVID relief package, which also funds the government and avoids looming shutdown

Upworthy Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Trump repeated his frustrations with the COVID-19 relief bill for providing only $600 checks instead of the $2,000 that Republicans rejected.
 After days of refusal, President Donald Trump signed the latest COVID-19 relief bill Sunday evening, reports Jeff Wagner (1:50).WCCO 4 News At 10 - December 27, 2020

After days of grandstanding, President Donald Trump has signed the COVID-19 relief bill and averted a government shutdown.

Equity benchmark indices closed at fresh lifetime highs on December 28 amid positive global cues after US President Donald Trump signed into law a USD 2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package...

President Trump Signs COVID Relief Package

 President Trump signed legislation for $900 billion in coronavirus economic aid and $1.4 trillion in government spending, providing support for millions of...
President Trump signs COVID relief, spending bill averting shutdown. So what happens now?

 The government was funded through 11:59 p.m. Monday. But Mr. Trump’s signature means the government is now funded through September 30, 2021.
Trump signs coronavirus relief bill, still pushes for $2,000 stimulus checks

 President Trump on Sunday signed the coronavirus relief package that will boost unemployment benefits and avert a government shutdown,...
Upworthy