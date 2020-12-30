UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson signs Brexit trade deal
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () Marking the beginning of a new chapter, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed the post-Brexit trade deal with EU, ending over four years of negotiation and safeguarding nearly a $1 trillion of annual trade. Johnson said he hopes to become "the best friend and ally the EU could have".
