UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson signs Brexit trade deal

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Marking the beginning of a new chapter, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed the post-Brexit trade deal with EU, ending over four years of negotiation and safeguarding nearly a $1 trillion of annual trade. Johnson said he hopes to become "the best friend and ally the EU could have".
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics
News video: UK's House of Commons passes Brexit deal

UK's House of Commons passes Brexit deal 00:30

 British lawmakers have overwhelmingly approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Wednesday, ending over four years of negotiation.

