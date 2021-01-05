As US COVID Hospitalizations Surge, New Coronavirus Strain Reported In New York
As the total number of people hospitalized with coronavirus infection in the United States continues to break records following the holidays, the new variant of the deadly virus was reported in a fourth U.S. state. "The Wadsworth lab confirmed a case of the UK strain in Saratoga County, New York. It's a gentleman who is in his 60s. He was symptomatic, but he is on the mend and he's doing better,"