Carnival further delays P&O cruises in New Zealand

Carnival PLC (LON:CCL) said P&O Cruises in New Zealand and Australia have again been delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The FTSE 250-listed cruise operator, some of whose ships were a disastrous vector for the initial spread of COVID-19 around the world, had been scheduled to start sailing from Auckland in early February before being pushed back to early March, and they are now on pause until April 25. Talks are taking place between the company, the wider industry and local governments and public health authorities on the appropriate time to restart sailing. In Australia, the first P&O’s ship is scheduled to begin sailing from Sydney at the end of April with another due to set off from Brisbane from early May, with additional voyages potentially added earlier. Last month, the London and New York-listed company also delayed sailing itineraries from Port Canaveral and Galveston in the US from early February to late April, including its "most anticipated new ship", which will be the first powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and will feature the first roller-coaster at sea. Carnival said it will publish a trading statement and hold a conference call with analysts on Monday, January 11, 2021. Shares in the company are down roughly 63% over the past 12 months.