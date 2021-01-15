Thanks for the memories: Norwegian Air shuts down flights at SFO, elsewhere

Norwegian Air has permanently discontinued long-haul international flights at SFO and other major airports around the country. Norwegian Air filed for bankruptcy protection in November 2020 and told its frequent flyer members this week: “Norwegian has made the difficult decision to discontinue the operation of its long-haul flights.” Conde Nast Traveler (a corporate sibling of the San Francisco Business Times) lamented the move: “Say goodbye to cheap transatlantic routes from the beloved…