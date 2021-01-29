Sea shanties are having a moment amid isolation of pandemic

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — There once was a tune that tickled the Internet's fancy/When TikTok revived the humble sea shanty/The views came fast, the fad could last/Go, read about it go:



___



People are stuck at home, toiling away, getting bored, going stir crazy.



Cooped-up sailors who felt the same way on long ocean journeys broke up the tedium with work songs called sea shanties.



It only makes sense, then, that shanties have come full circle with a moment of unprecedented popularity during the pandemic.



“Times are tough. If we can sing, it’ll help us get through it, just like sailors did on the tall ships,” said Bennett Konesni, of Belfast, Maine, who started singing sea shanties aboard a schooner in Penobscot Bay and performs several times a week with the Mighty Work Song Community Chorus.



TikTok helped sea shanties surge into the mainstream.



The app has a duet feature that lets people create a 60-second song and then allows others to add their voices.



People began using the feature to record sea shanties, and shantying quickly became a mainstream thing, starting last month. The ShantyTok movement has even contributed to a rendition by the Longest Johns of the centuriesold “Wellerman” sailing into the United Kingdom's Top 40 chart.



The sudden popularity isn’t so hard to fathom. After all, people are craving interaction during the pandemic, and shanties are group efforts that don’t require great singing skills — though some of the TikToks are quite sophisticated and elaborate.



___



Long live the work song’s run/To bring us a sense of glee and fun/One day, when the pandemic is done/Back to the office we’ll go



___



Shanties and sea songs are lumped together in the trend, but true shanties were work songs. Sailors of yore sang to pass the time and to...