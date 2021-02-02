A SpaceX Starship prototype rocket has exploded on landing after an experimental launch in Texas.Full Article
SpaceX Starship prototype explodes (again) after (another) failed landing
Another SpaceX Starship nails clean test flight, but explodes on landing
SpaceX’s latest Starship prototype launched on Tuesday, soaring miles above its South Texas facilities in a..
SpaceX’s Starship prototype once again flies to great heights, and again explodes on landing
SpaceX has once again flown its Starship spacecraft, a still-in-development space launch vehicle it’s building in south Florida...
