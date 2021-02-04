S&P/ASX 200 snaps three-day winning streak; Australia secures 10 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) has snapped its three-day winning streak by falling 0.62% to 6,782.5 points by around 1.50 pm. All 11 sectors in the index are lower today. Although little changed, information technology is today's best performing sector. It is up +3.30% for the past five days. Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) fell sharply with a 6.75% drop after trimming its core FY21 guidance amid pandemic-related demand impacts and milder summer temperatures. The electricity and gas supplier said it expected underlying full-year earnings from energy markets to come in between $1 billion and $1.14 billion, down from previous guidance of $1.15 billion to $1.3 billion. 10 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced today that Australia has secured another 10 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Australia initially had an agreement to purchase 10 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which has since proved to have an efficacy rate of about 95%. Australia will also get 53.8 million of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca doses with 50 million of those to be manufactured by CSL Ltd (ASX:CSL) in Melbourne. Top gainers Today’s top gainers on the ASX include MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:MXC) (+11.54%), Maximus Resources Limited (ASX:MXR) (+10.34%), Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) (+11.11%), Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE) (+12.77%), Emperor Energy Ltd (ASX:EMP) (+21.43%), PolarX Ltd (ASX:PXX) (+20.51%) and Tyranna Resources Ltd (ASX:TYX) (+16.67%). Proactive news headlines: Horizon Minerals consolidates tenure in Kalgoorie and Coolgardie goldfields with acquisitions and divestments Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has completed a number of acquisitions and divestments in line with its regional consolidation strategy focused on gold in the Western Australian goldfields. Core Lithium raises $40 million following strong support from global institutions Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has raised $40 million to advance the development of the Finniss Lithium Project in a placement to global institutional investors. Auroch Minerals' maiden RC drill program progressing on schedule at its high-grade Nepean Nickel Project in Coolgardie, WA Auroch Minerals Ltd’s (ASX:AOU) (FRA:T59) maiden 3,500 metres reverse circulation (RC) drill program is progressing on schedule and is about one-third of the way through at its high-grade Nepean Nickel Project, 25 kilometres south of Coolgardie, in Western Australia. MGC Pharmaceuticals to become first medicinal cannabis company listed on London Stock Exchange MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:MXC) (OTCMKTS:MGCLF) (FRA:H5O) (LON:MXC) is set to become the first medicinal cannabis company to be admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on Tuesday, February 9. Blackstone Minerals’ maiden exploration program hits massive sulfide vein mineralisation at the King Snake prospect in Vietnam Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX) (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) (FRA:B9S) has hit massive sulfide vein (MSV) mineralisation in multiple drill holes from its maiden exploration program at the King Snake prospect at its Ta Khoa Nickel Project in Vietnam. Artemis Resources finds up to 2.62% cobalt and 7.44% copper to complement the excellent gold results from Carlow Castle drilling Artemis Resources Ltd’s (ASX:ARV) (FRA:ATY) (OTCQB:ARTTF) further assays from the 2020 42-hole multi-rig drilling campaign has found up to 2.62% cobalt and 7.44% copper to complement the excellent gold results from its 100%-owned Carlow Castle Gold and Copper Project in the west Pilbara region of Western Australia. Brookside Energy Orion Project Joint Venture with Stone Horse Energy makes second sale from Thelma Well Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) (OTCMKTS:RDFEF) and Stonehorse Energy Ltd (ASX:SHE) have successfully made the second sale for the Thelma 12-1 well, located in the SCOOP Play, northeast of Brookside’s SWISH Area of Interest (SWISH AOI). PolarX planning scoping study on its Zackly gold-copper-silver project in Alaska after receiving final drilling results from Zackly East PolarX Ltd (ASX:PXX) is planning a scoping study on its Zackly gold-copper-silver project in Alaska to assess the key economics, including costs, tonnages and recoveries and take into account Zackly Main, Zackly East and Caribou Dome. Titanium Sands chalks out plan for solid activities in 2021 as it looks to boost operation after easing of COVID-19 restrictions Titanium Sands Ltd (ASX:TSL) has chalked out plans for a robust year ahead as it is working on several initiatives to recover from the COVID-19 restrictions that severely impacted the company’s operations in 2020.