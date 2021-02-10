Revelers will take to the water for Bucs boat parade Wednesday afternoon

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan took to YouTube on Tuesday to announce a boat parade to celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' historic Super Bowl LV win. The parade along the Hillsborough River will be held Wednesday starting at 1 p.m. It will also be livestreamed on the Bucs' and city's Facebook pages. The video message included requests for fans to be safe and social distanced, featuring a message from Bucs' COO Brian Ford. “We look forward to celebrating…