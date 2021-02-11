Taylor Swift ready to drop new recordings of old songs

Singer Taylor Swift is keeping her promise to re-record her greatest hits — as she no longer owns the original versions. Swift told fans Thursday that she is dropping a new version of "Fearless" soon. It has 26 songs and six others that have not been previously released. One of the songs is "Love Story," her 2008 hit that was on the original "Fearless" album. That song will debut at midnight Thursday. In 2019, the singer lost the rights to her original masters for six albums recorded when…