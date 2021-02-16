Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson dies

Arne Sorenson, the third CEO in Marriott International Inc.’s history who led the company through its most difficult trial and its most explosive growth, died Monday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 62. His death comes less than two weeks after Sorenson, who took the helm of Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott (NASDAQ: MAR) in 2012, reduced his schedule as chief of the hospitality giant to facilitate a more aggressive, demanding cancer treatment. "Arne was an exceptional executive…