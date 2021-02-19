Boy Scouts honor inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts

The Boy Scouts of America will recognize its inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts next week, the first young women to earn the top honor in Scouting since the organization announced it was going co-ed in 2017. Nearly 1,000 young women from across the country earned more than 30,000 merit badges and did an estimated 130,000 hours of community service to achieve the honor, the organization said. Programs for older scouts, including those working towards the Eagle rank, fall under the name Scouts…