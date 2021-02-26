Google to promote Hawaii's AlohaSafe Alert Covid tracing app to Android users

The AlohaSafe Alert contact tracing mobile application for Covid-19 in Hawaii recently got a boost from Apple when it included the alerts in its latest iPhone operating system update, now Google will start sending notifications on Friday to Android smartphone users encouraging them to download the app, just as Oahu moves into Tier 3. Apple iPhone users whose phones are updated to iOS 14.4 can automatically receive exposure notifications without downloading the app. “Android has not done that,”…