Sexual orientation axed from South Carolina hate crime bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A hate crimes bill in South Carolina no longer protects gay or transgender people after a Republican leader said including them would likely lead members of his party to withdraw their support.



A House subcommittee on Thursday passed an amendment removing sexual orientation, creed, gender, age and ancestry from the bill. The measure now includes just six protected groups, all of which have long been included in federal law: race, color, religion, sex, national origin and physical or mental disability.



Supporters of the bill as originally written questioned the worth of a hate crimes law that doesn't include gay and transgender people, who they say are among those most in need of protection.



“The mere fact in 2021 there is any disagreement on whether gays should be included in a hate crime bill is indicative of why we need the bill,” said Democratic Rep. Justin Bamberg from the city of Bamberg.



Backers of the bill also bemoaned the fact that it has taken the state so long to pass any hate crime measure. It has been nearly six years since a self-declared white supremacist gunned down nine Black parishioners at Emanuel AME church in Charleston.



South Carolina is one of only three states — along with Arkansas and Wyoming — without a hate crimes law and the state’s powerful business community has said the lack of protection could stop expansions and new companies.



The decision stunned LGBT groups, which had been encouraged by the bill’s progress.



“The FBI has stated that hate crimes against LGBTQ people are on the rise and if we can’t count on our representatives to pass a hate crime bill that actually includes one of the communities most impacted by hate-motivated crimes, then what’s the point of this bill?” said Chase Glenn,...