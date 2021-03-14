The Latest: Pakistan imposes partial lockdown in some areas

ISLAMABAD — Amid a third wave of the coronavirus that is gripping Pakistan's largest province, Punjab, and the northern part of the country, Pakistani health and administrative authorities have imposed a partial lockdown in affected areas.



Punjab authorities fined scores of marriage halls and restaurants for violating restrictions imposed again to fight the virus.



Officials in the capital, Islamabad, warned citizens that they must wear face masks and maintain social distancing in public.



Pakistan has reported 605,200 cases, including 13,508 deaths.



DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke University issued a quarantine order for all of its undergraduates effective Saturday night due to a coronavirus outbreak caused by students who attended recruitment parties, the school said.



The university said in a statement that all undergraduate students will be forced to stay-in-place until at least March 21. Suspension or dismissal from the school are potential punishments for...