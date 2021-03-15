Capitol Police plan to begin removing Capitol fence, scale down National Guard

The U.S. Capitol Police force is making plans to reduce fencing around the Capitol building and begin scaling back the number of National Guard troops in the area if all goes well in the next month. According to a report in CNN, the law enforcement agency that protects the Capitol plans to begin removing the outer perimeter fence within the next two weeks. The plans were outlined in an internal email obtained by CNN. Instead of the 7-foot fence topped with razor wire, Capitol Police will…