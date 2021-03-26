Judge lets Austin keep mask mandate in legal battle with Texas AG Ken Paxton

Judge lets Austin keep mask mandate in legal battle with Texas AG Ken Paxton

Masks are still required in Austin-Travis County. On Friday, Travis County District Court Judge Lora Livingston ruled in favor of Austin-Travis County in a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton sued the city two weeks ago for continuing its mask mandate after Gov. Greg Abbott rolled back Covid-19 safety orders, including a state-level mask mandate, March 10. The legal battle isn’t over — Paxton’s office can challenge the ruling in the Texas Court of Appeals. But the…

