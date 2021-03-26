Judge lets Austin keep mask mandate in legal battle with Texas AG Ken Paxton

Masks are still required in Austin-Travis County. On Friday, Travis County District Court Judge Lora Livingston ruled in favor of Austin-Travis County in a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton sued the city two weeks ago for continuing its mask mandate after Gov. Greg Abbott rolled back Covid-19 safety orders, including a state-level mask mandate, March 10. The legal battle isn’t over — Paxton’s office can challenge the ruling in the Texas Court of Appeals. But the…