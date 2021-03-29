FTSE 100 to open moderately lower

UK equities are set to start on a dull note, with the heavily-weighted oil giants tipped to weigh down the Footsie as oil prices recede. The Ever Given, the vessel that has been blocking the Suez Canal, has been partially refloated and that has sent oil prices lower. The FTSE 100 is expected to open 22 points weaker at 6,719. US markets ended last week higher, while Asian markets this morning are mostly higher. In the US, the Dow Jones added 453 points at 33,073 on Friday while the S&P 500 hardened 65 points to 3,975. The Nikkei 225 is 350 points to the good at 29,526 this morning in Japan while in Hong Kong the Hang Seng index is 50 points heavier at 28,386. A relatively quiet day is expected in London today despite the fact that because of Easter, five days of results have to be crammed into four days. Around the markets Sterling: US$1.3769, down 0.26 cents 10-year gilt: 0.758% Gold: US$1,725.80 an ounce, down US$6.50 Brent crude: US$63.29 a barrel, down US$1.28 Bitcoin: US$55,143, up US$280