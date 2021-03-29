Johnson & Johnson To Supply Up To 400 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate To Africa
Drug maker Johnson & Johnson announced its agreement to provide up to 400 million doses of its single-shot Covid-19 vaccine candidate to African Union's 55 member states. Further, Johnson & Johnson, as announced earlier, expects to enter into an Advance Purchase Agreement or APA with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance in support of the COVAX Facility, to provide up to 500 million doses of the vaccinFull Article