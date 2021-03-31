Five things you need to know today, and list of bingeable murder mystery shows

Good morning, Cincinnati. Here are the five things you need to know to start your busy business day. Joe Maas, a former vice president at JTM Provisions Co., is suing his former company; his brothers and co-owners Anthony "Tony" Maas, John Maas and Jerome Maas; and chief financial officer Matthew Montgomery over his firing and the company’s charitable giving practices, which he claims are discriminatory. Jamie Easterling, who has served as president and COO of Good Samaritan Hospital…