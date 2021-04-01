S&P/ASX 200 gains as iron ore and gold miners shine

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) has gained 0.38% to 6817 by 1.51 pm with iron ore and gold miners adding most to the broader index. Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) is leading the iron ore miners with a 1.72% gain while gold miners Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM) rose 3.36% and Northern Star (ASX:NST) climbed 3.32%. Metal ore exports drop Australia’s trade surplus dropped by $2.1 billion in February as iron ore exports fell from record highs and tourism services dried up, while the country also imported $1.6 billion more in goods and services. The February trade balance was $7.53 billion, lesser than January’s restated balance of $9.6 billion. Export of metals ores - Australia’s ‘cash cow’ - fell 7% to $14.88 billion for the month, falling by $1.14 billion from a record high of $16.02 billion. Top gainers Today’s top gainers on the ASX include Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) (+20.00%), Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) (+12.50%), Golden Rim Resources Ltd. (ASX:GMR) (+11.11%), Kneomedia Ltd (ASX:KNM) (+12.50%), Maximus Resources Limited (ASX:MXR) (+8.64%) and PVW Resources NL (ASX:PVW) (+11.54%). Proactive news headlines: Greenland Minerals looking to capitalise on booming magnet metals market as global green energy shift gains momentum Greenland Minerals Ltd (ASX:GGG) (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) (FRA:G7P) has its sights set on the booming magnet metals market, as it seeks to become a world-renowned provider of rare earth materials. DomaCom founder and CEO highlights key products and services to investors during Proactive Revenue Webinar DomaCom Australia Ltd (ASX:DCL) chief executive officer Arthur Naoumidis outlined the company’s products and services during the Proactive Revenue Webinar on Tuesday, March 30. Creso Pharma uses ground-breaking technology to produce three new CBD tea products Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH) (FRA:1X8) has utilised new technology to produce proprietary CBD-based tea products that have been launched in Switzerland with other European markets, including Germany, earmarked for near-term expansion. Davenport Resources plans name change to South Harz Potash Davenport Resources Ltd’s (ASX:DAV) (FRA:D86) board of directors has resolved, subject to shareholder approval at an extraordinary meeting to be held on May 4, to change the company's name to South Harz Potash Limited. Danakali remains well-placed to become zero-carbon potash producer Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK) (LON:DNK) (OTCMKTS:SMBSF) (FRA:SO3) has set itself up for success in 2021 following a period of significant change, as it seeks to become a zero-carbon sulphate of potash (SOP) producer. Golden Rim Resources begins diamond drilling of high-grade Diabatou gold shoot at Kouri Project Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has started diamond drilling on the Kouri Gold Project in Burkina Faso with a 2,000-metre, 10-hole, program at the high-grade Diabatou Gold Shoot. Queensland Pacific Metals in MoU with Eramet group subsidiary for supply of New Caledonian nickel laterite ore for TECH Project Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) (FRA:4EA) has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Societe Le Nickel (SLN), a subsidiary of Eramet SA (EPA:ERA) (FRA:ER7) (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) group, for the supply of nickel laterite ore from New Caledonia for the TECH Project. Brookside Energy secures drilling rig for much anticipated high-impact Jewell Well operations Brookside Ltd (ASX:BRK) (OTCMKTS:RDFEF) is making strong progress in preparation for drilling of the much anticipated high-impact Jewell 1-13-12 SXH well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) within Oklahoma's world-class Anadarko Basin. Pan Asia Metals well-positioned to move into next phase of growth with JORC mineral resources and feasibility studies Pan Asia Metals Ltd (ASX:PAM) is well-positioned to move into its next phase of growth – the generation of JORC mineral resources at its key tungsten and lithium projects and the initiation of feasibility studies – following its successful listing on the Australian Stock Exchange in October 2020. Cellmid rights issue raises $3.81 million with strong support and plans follow-on placement for additional $700,000 Cellmid Ltd’s (ASX:CDY) renounceable rights issue has raised $3,816,369, with strong support from existing shareholders and new institutional and professional investors.