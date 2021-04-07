DGTL Holdings subsidiary Hashoff wins PGA Masters social media content campaign for Nasdaq company

DGTL Holdings Inc (CVE:DGTL) (OTCQB:DGTHF) (FRA:A2QB0L) said its Hashoff LLC subsidiary has launched a social media content campaign connected to the 2021 PGA Masters golf tournament for a Nasdaq-listed digital, sports, gaming and entertainment brand. The company noted that this is the second campaign activation stemming from a recent SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) licensing agreement, and the contract is valued at US$75,000 for a one-week campaign. Hashoff will activate both self-serve and managed-service products for the campaign, which will create and distribute client-branded multimedia mobile social creative content with a Masters theme, DGTL added. READ: DGTL Holdings says Hashoff LLC subsidiary awarded new social media campaign with PepsiCo-owned consumer packaged goods company DGTL said it won the Masters campaign following the successful completion of a similar video-based social media content campaign for the same client targeting the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament. Additional campaigns surrounding other major sporting events are anticipated from this client within the coming months, the company added. The Nasdaq-listed client has a market cap of more than US$25 billion and is a major global player in developing and marketing fantasy sports and mobile sports betting applications, the company said, which will allow users to enter and bet on sports contests, tournaments or fantasy sports leagues. These gaming apps cover nearly all major professional sports leagues around the world, including the NCAA, MLB, NHL, NFL, NBA, PGA, Premier and UEFA Champions League soccer, NASCAR, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Tennis, among others. “We are thrilled with the results of the NCAA March Madness campaign and are pleased to have been awarded management of the PGA Masters tournament campaign,” Hashoff's acting chief strategy officer (CSO) Charlie Thomas said in a statement. “As noted, Hashoff is striving to achieve a leadership position in video-based social media content marketing, products and services for tier one brands within the global digital sports entertainment and gaming sector.” Contact Andrew Kessel at andrew.kessel@proactiveinvestors.com Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel