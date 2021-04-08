Matt Gaetz's associate Joel Greenberg will likely accept a plea deal, his attorneys said
Greenberg and Gaetz are the focus of a wide-ranging DOJ investigation into whether they broke federal sex trafficking laws.Full Article
Joel Greenberg is likely to strike a plea deal with federal prosecutors, potentially putting additional legal pressure on Rep. Matt..
