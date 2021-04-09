House Ethics Committee Investigating Rep. Matt Gaetz

Watch VideoThe House Ethics Committee is now investigating allegations of misconduct by U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. The Justice Department was already investigating the Florida Republican on allegations of sex trafficking.
He's also accused of paying underage girls or offering them gifts in exchange for sex.
Gaetz associate...
