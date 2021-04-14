SFBT Wednesday Digest: Crypto's big public debut; Peninsula city's zoning call

Good morning, Bay Area. Here's the daily roundup of local business news to help your uphill battle over the Wednesday hump. Coinbase makes history: Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong could become one of the richest people in the world after San Francisco-based Coinbase Global Inc. goes public on Nasdaq Wednesday in the country's first cryptocurrency-related public offering. Coinbase runs the largest Bitcoin exchange in the U.S. and is expected to reach a valuation of between $65 billion…