Rooster Talk: Adding more pieces to the Holy Grail - Venture Minerals

Venture Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMS) is one of my favourite stories where the multi facet projects were the main attraction. This was since October 26, 2020, when we published Coffee with Samso - A Targeted Diversified Mineral Explorer - Venture Minerals Limited (ASX: VMS). I must admit that the Riley's hematite project in Tasmania was never on my radar screen. I wish I had paid more attention to it, as the iron ore price is at an all-time high and what I am seeing is, the economic fundamentals of this sector are looking good for the coming years. There is news that there will be a pull back next year, but I am sticking my neck out here in saying that I do not really see that happening. The world economy has had a 12-month hibernation and as we are gradually coming out of this pandemic, I see economic growth moving rather well. Today, Andrew Radonjic shares with us: 1. The latest update on Riley 2. Sustained Iron ore Price 3. When the first shipment will be 4. What the revenue from the mining operation will mean for Venture Minerals PODCAST About Andrew Radonjic Mr Radonjic is a geologist and mineral economist with over 25 years of experience in mining and exploration, with a specific focus on gold and nickel in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. Mr Radonjic began his career at the Agnew Nickel Mine before spending over 15 years in the Paddington, Mount Pleasant and Lady Bountiful Extended operations north of Kalgoorlie. He has fulfilled a variety of senior roles which gave rise to three gold discoveries, totalling in excess of 3 million ounces in resources and the development of over 1 million ounces. About Venture Minerals Limited Venture Minerals Limited is currently exploring in Western Australia for Copper-Lead-Zinc at the Thor Prospect, Nickel-Cobalt at the Pingaring Project (adjacent and along strike to the Quicksilver Nickel-Cobalt discovery), Nickel-Copper (new target) at the Odin Prospect and Nickel-Copper-Cobalt at the Caesar Project. Recently the maiden drilling program at Thor intersected massive sulfides confirming the Copper-Lead-Zinc target is a 20 a kilometre VMS style system. Thor is now a top priority target for Venture moving forward. The Company's initial focus was on realising the full economic potential of the Mount Lindsay Tin-Tungsten Deposit in North-West Tasmania. The Company has already defined one of the world's largest undeveloped tin deposits and has completed a Feasibility Study on Mount Lindsay. The emergence of tin as the metal most impacted by new technology through its use in Electric Vehicles has refocused Venture's approach to developing this asset and an underground scoping study is currently underway. 