FansUnite Entertainment applauds Canadian parliament’s passing of bill to legalize single event sports wagering

FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS) (OTCQB:FUNFF) (FRA:4UY) announced its strong support for the passing of Bill C-218 by Canada's House of Commons on April 22, which will make betting on individual sports events legal in Canada. The company said Bill C-218, also known as The Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act, now moves to the Senate for reading and adoption before moving to the Governor-General for Royal Assent. "We applaud the Canadian House of Commons for advancing the legislation to legalize single-event sports betting, with many members expressing their support for Bill C-218," FansUnite Entertainment CEO Scott Burton said in a statement. READ: FansUnite Entertainment sees record 1Q betting volume of C$28.3M as McBookie sales surge "This is another major step forward which we expect to benefit not only companies like ours but to the growth of the entire Canadian gambling industry," Burton added. FansUnite noted previously that by providing a regulated and thorough framework for single sports betting in Canada, provincial jurisdictions will be in a better position to enable betting from consumers while generating new forms of tax revenue from outside operators looking to expand into the Canadian gambling ecosystem.