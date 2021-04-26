Missouri ranks among slowest-growing U.S. states, 2020 Census data shows

Although the data in Monday's first 2020 Census results, called apportionment, are intriguing to the political class, the news for the 37 states that neither gained nor lost any congressional seats is in the underlying numbers. Missouri, which lost one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2010 Census, continues to see its population grow — just not particularly quickly, according to the new 2020 Census data. The Show Me State's resident population hit 6.15 million, a 2.77% increase…