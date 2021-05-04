In Her Own Words: Feld Entertainment's Dawna Oak on when the show stops

As our communities reopen, women across America face new challenges to reset our personal and professional lives. “Skating on thin ice” takes on a whole new meaning when, like Dawna Oak, you work for a company that produces ice shows. "When COVID took away our normalcy, it was an emotional, immensely intense and showstopping day at Feld Entertainment. Our team is a big, extended family, and having to say goodbye to family members out of sheer necessity for the preservation of our company was…