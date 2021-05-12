Ellen DeGeneres to end her show next year

Ellen DeGeneres will end her syndicated talk show in 2022. She told Hollywood Reporter in an interview Wednesday morning that the show will end after 19 seasons. She began the show in 2003 just as Oprah Winfrey was winding down her long-running show. On Thursday, DeGeneres will speak with Winfrey about the reasons she's ending the show. DeGeneres will be busy, however. She runs a robust production company that has made several shows and game shows, including "Ellen's Game of Games" and a growing…