Bill Gates Left Board While Microsoft's Probe Over Alleged Relationship With Staff Was Ongoing: WSJ
Bill Gates, the founder, and former chairman of Microsoft Corp. left the company's board as an investigation on his alleged sexual relationship with an employee in 2000 was going on, the Wall Street Journal reported. The Board members in 2020 reportedly decided that Gates needed to step down from the board over his romantic relationship with a woman staffer that was deemed inappropriate.