Empower Clinics updates on clinic expansion strategy and says its at-home COVID-19 RT-PCR test is now available on Air Canada website

Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (FRA:8EC) (OTCQB:EPWCF) said its at-home saliva COVID-19 RT-PCR test is now available for passengers to buy on the website of Canada's largest airline - Air Canada - and also updated on the progress of its clinic expansion in the country. The integrated healthcare company said the Health Canada and US Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) authorized test was now available for people booking a flight as they are referred to the Kai Care websites. READ: Empower Clinics' KAI Medical Laboratory expansion work hits halfway point "Using the R&D capabilities of Kai Medical Laboratory, we brought to market in record time, a home-based Saliva RT-PCR test kit that is ideally suited to support airlines, to support Air Canada and its travellers as they navigate the guidelines of the global executive travel orders. We are thrilled to see our offer for Kai Care live and available on their site," said Steven McAuley, CEO Of Empower Clinics in a statement. Empower added that it was "in various levels of advanced discussions" with further national airlines. Also in the statement, the company, which provides body and mind treatment at its clinics, along with digital and telemedicine care, said it now had a pipeline of 22 clinics in Canada, which were at various stages of development. It has two signed leases in Ontario, and six pending leases, which are expected within two to four weeks, it told investors. Eight leases and letters of intent for locations in Ontario are pending and expected within four to six weeks, while locations at Keswick, Ottawa, Scarborough, Richview, North York, and Waterford are offered but pending due diligence by the company. Empower added that it will be opening primary care, plus para-medical healthcare services in each of the locations, with a target of four to six medical doctors, and four to six paramedical practitioners per location. "Working so closely on a plan with pharmacy organizations takes time to materialize, it requires a collective effort with all constituents, but as everyone now knows, we have not been idle, we have not been complacent, we have been diligent, respectful and focused on building a long-term strategy," said McAuley. "I am so impressed with our business development team and their recruitment of twenty (20) plus medical doctors to date, that will serve so many communities and neighbourhoods. We seem to be building a collective of healthcare centers, a collective of medical professionals, a collective of knowledge and expertise, focused on the health outcomes of people in the markets we serve." Empower added it has plans to add dermatology and cardiology-specialized services to further strengthen the quality of healthcare at each location. Contact the author at giles@proactiveinvestors.com