White House, dating apps partner to incentivize Covid-19 vaccination

Will a "vaccinated" status give potential matches a leg up on dating sites, incentivizing them to get their Covid-19 shots? The White House has partnered with several major apps that have agreed to offer perks to users who add a vaccine badge to their profiles. They also will provide links to vaccination resources, including how to book a Covid-19 shot appointment. Participating sites include Bumble, Badoo, Tinder, Hinge, OKCupid, BLK, Chispa and Plenty of Fish, per CNN. Users will be able to…