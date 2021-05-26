S&P/ASX 200 trades near flat line as Victoria confirms 10 new local COVID-19 cases

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) was trading near the flat line, up 0.16% to 7126 points by 1 pm, as Victoria reported 10 new local COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours to midnight. Acting Premier James Merlino said on Wednesday that he was “very concerned” about the spike in cases, prompting fears that Melbourne could be sent into a snap lockdown. New restrictions were introduced across Greater Melbourne on Tuesday, including mandatory mask-wearing and limits on private and public gatherings. Merlino added: “It’s fair to say for the next 24 hours are going to be particularly critical so the message this morning is, it’s good that everyone is linked at the stage, but we are concerned about the number, and also about the kind of exposure sites, and the next 24 hours are going to be pretty critical if we’re going to make any further changes beyond the changes that we announced yesterday.” New Zealand monetary policy The Reserve Bank of New Zealand confirmed on Wednesday that the current stimulatory level of monetary settings will be maintained to meet its consumer price inflation and employment objectives. New Zealand’s official cash rate will stay at 0.25% and the Large Scale Asset Purchase & Funding for Lending programs will remain unchanged. Top gainers Today’s top gainers on the ASX include Argonaut Resources NL (ASX:ARE) (+12.50%), Carnavale Resources Limited (ASX:CAV) (+14.29%), Golden Rim Resources Ltd. (ASX:GMR)(+10.00%), Kneomedia Ltd (ASX:KNM) (+14.29%), Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ) (+15.70%), Tyranna Resources Ltd (ASX:TYX) (+16.67%) and WA Kaolin Ltd (ASX:WAK) (+13.51%). Proactive news headlines: South Harz Potash secures permission for first of two drill holes at Ohmgebirge in Germany South Harz Potash (ASX:SHP) has secured permission from landowners and tenants for the first of two planned drill holes at the Ohmgebirge potash mining licence area in Germany and has applied for regulatory approval with regulatory authority Thüringer Landesamt für Umwelt, Bergbau und Naturschutz (TLBUN). SenSen Networks acquires Scancam, Australia’s leading provider of AI anti-theft solutions to fuel retailers SenSen Networks Ltd (ASX:SNS) (OTCQB:SNNSF) has entered into a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the issued share capital in Scancam Industries Pty Ltd, Australia’s leading provider of AI anti-theft solutions to fuel retailers. Mako Gold extends Tchaga strike length to 1.8 kilometres following recent drilling at Napié Project Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has extended Tchaga prospect strike length to 1.8 kilometres on the Napié Project in Côte d'Ivoire with the latest shallow, high-grade results to be included in an upcoming maiden resource estimate. Orthocell secures further Asian patent protection for CelGro® collagen rope Orthocell Ltd (ASX:OCC) has been granted patents for its CelGro® collagen rope in China and Hong Kong, bringing the number of countries it is patented in to five. Highfield Resources welcomes permitting progress towards Muga Potash Project development Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) (FRA:23H) continues to make progress with the permitting process that will lead to development of the Muga Potash Project in northern Spain. WA Kaolin rises on signing 15-year LNG supply agreement for Wickepin Kaolin Project WA Kaolin Ltd (ASX:WAK) has signed a 15-year contract for the supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for the company’s Wickepin Kaolin Project with Mid-West LNG Pty Ltd, (MWLNG) a group company of Clean Energy Fuels Australia (CEFA). Element 25 passes sales milestone with first parcel of Butcherbird manganese concentrate sold to OM Holdings Element 25 Ltd (ASX:E25) has confirmed the sale of the first parcel of material from its world-class Butcherbird Manganese Project to OM Materials (S) Pte Ltd (OMS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH). Alta Zinc expands Ponente area with further high-grade zinc and lead results Alta Zinc Ltd’s (ASX:AZI) drilling and channel sampling in Ponente area of the Gorno Project in northern Italy has returned multiple high-grade zinc and lead intersections with added silver.