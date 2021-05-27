Amazon acquires MGM in a mega $8.45 billion deal
Completion of the Amazon-MGM multi-billion transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.Full Article
The tech giant will add a big collection of Hollywood classics and potential franchises to its Prime membership mix.
'Opportunities for high-quality storytelling'
Amazon hopes to spur its entertainment division with the purchase of MGM, a massive entertainment publisher known for titles like..