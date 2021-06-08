Avalon GloboCare says CEO to present S-layer nanotechnology, QTY code platforms at 2021 World Stem Cell Summit

Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) has announced that its CEO David Jin will chair a session on “Hot Topics and Future Trends” at the 2021 World Stem Cell Summit, held virtually June 14-18, 2021. The session will feature Avalon’s two breakthrough technology platforms, S-layer nanotechnology and QTY code, in co-development with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences in Vienna (BOKU), respectively. Avalon’s presentation is scheduled for 2.00pm ET on June 17. Avalon collaborators Shuguang Zhang, a professor at MIT’s Media Lab, and Uwe Sleytr, professor emeritus at BOKU and a member of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, are invited speakers at the session. Both are also members of the company’s scientific and clinical advisory board. READ: Avalon GloboCare to partner with University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center to develop therapies using FLASH-CAR tech Avalon’s S-layer technology, co-developed with Sleytr, takes advantage of naturally occurring S-layer proteins on the surface of many micro-organisms. These proteins are able to self-assemble into spherical, 3D crystal structures around a passive scaffold material, forming particles that can be used for drug delivery and clinical devices. Meanwhile, its QTY code technology is a novel protein-design algorithm platform that can turn water-insoluble transmembrane receptor proteins into water-soluble proteins, enabling their use in many clinical applications. The co-development program between MIT and Avalon has already successfully generated a series of decoy receptors that function to soak up the excess chemokines and cytokines produced in the body during a potentially fatal ‘cytokine storm,’ which can occur in patients with coronavirus (COVID-19) and in cancer patients being treated with CAR T-cell therapy, the company said. “We have combined these innovative core technologies in our AVA-Trap device, an extracorporeal filtration system that soaks up cytokines which are released by the immune system during a cytokine storm,” Jin noted in a statement. “The device is currently in development for patients undergoing CAR T-cell therapy, and other disorders that require rapid removal of cytokines from the body, including acute graft-versus-host disease.” “Avalon and its collaborators are addressing the unmet needs of patients utilizing these innovative technologies including tackling cancer metastases and the severe complications of COVID-19. The potential use of these breakthrough technologies in regenerative medicine will also be discussed during the featured presentations at the summit,” he added. Interested parties can register for the summit at worldstemcellsummit.com. Contact Andrew Kessel at andrew.kessel@proactiveinvestors.com Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel