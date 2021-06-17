The Latest: Australia raises AstraZeneca safety age to 60

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia has raised the age for which the AstraZeneca vaccine is recommended to 60 from 50 after the shot was blamed for a 52-year-old woman’s death last week from blood clots in the brain.



Health Minister Greg Hunt described the decision on Thursday as conservative and reflecting the relatively low risk of catching the virus in Australia.



Australians aged between 50 and 59 are now recommended to use the only other vaccine approved in Australia, Pfizer.



Only two deaths in Australia have been blamed on rare blood clots believed caused by AstraZeneca. The first was a 48-year-old woman who died in April.



That death led to AstraZeneca being recommended only to adults aged over 50.



People who have had their first AstraZeneca shot without developing clots have been told it is safe to have the second dose three months later.



The government hopes to have the Moderna vaccine approved for use in Australia soon and to keep to its timetable of having a vaccine available to every adult who wants one by the end of the year.



___



MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:



— Why are the Olympics going on despite public, medical warnings?



— In world's poorest countries, surge combines with vaccine shortage



— Get a jab, win a condo: Hong Kong tries vaccine incentives



___



Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine



___



HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:



WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand has detailed plans for the main part of its vaccine rollout.



The country of 5 million has been among the most...