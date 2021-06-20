Explosion triggered near new US Navy aircraft carrier during shock trials registered as 3.9 magnitude earthquake
Published
Videos of the blast set off near USS Gerald R. Ford shows what the Navy put its new carrier through.Full Article
Published
Videos of the blast set off near USS Gerald R. Ford shows what the Navy put its new carrier through.Full Article
Under attack? Not quite, the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford is seen completing. The first scheduled explosive event of full..
The US Navy is conducting Full Ship Shock Trials on its newest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, to test the ability of the..