After weeks of backlash, UNC board grants tenure to Nikole Hannah-Jones

After weeks of controversy swirling around UNC-Chapel Hill and its leadership, the university's board of trustees has approved a tenured position for Nikole Hannah-Jones. The 9-4 vote to grant tenure to Hannah-Jones came after the board held a three-hour closed session Wednesday to discuss the matter. In the wake of the vote, Board Chairman Richard Stevens defended the board's action – or lack there of – in the weeks that led up to Wednesday's vote. "There have been those who have wrongly…