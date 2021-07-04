Want a Suns ticket for $26,505? What you need to know as franchise prepares for NBA Finals

Seventeen years ago, Robert Sarver purchased the Phoenix Suns for an NBA record $401 million. No one knew where the franchise was headed. On June 30, 2021, the answer came: the NBA Finals. Chris Paul’s 41 points led the Suns to their first NBA Finals in 28 years, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 on Wednesday night to capture the Western Conference finals in six games. “I was on a don’t-lose mission,” said Paul, who will be making his first appearance in the Finals. “Just a lot…