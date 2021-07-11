U.S. mortgage rates fall again

U.S. mortgage rates dropped for the second straight week remaining below the 3% mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.90% for the week ending July 8 — a decline from 2.98% last week. Three months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.03%. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “Mortgage rates decreased this week following the dip in U.S. Treasury…