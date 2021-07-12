Texas Democrats stage walkout to block GOP priorities in special session

Democrats in the Texas Legislature walked out of the state in the midst of Monday’s special session — in another revolt against a Republican-led overhaul of election laws. It’s the first time since 2003 that Texas Democrats have crossed state lines to break quorum — now, they’re expected to board a flight out of Austin for Washington, D.C., the Texas Tribune reports. It's not currently known when they’ll return. Democratic lawmakers planned the move before Republicans could pass the…