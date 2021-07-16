Weekly jobless claims: -26K
Published
Initial jobless claims for the week ending July 10 fell by 26,000 to 360,000, according to Labor Department figures. -More-Full Article
Published
Initial jobless claims for the week ending July 10 fell by 26,000 to 360,000, according to Labor Department figures. -More-Full Article
Watch VideoThe number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits has reached its lowest level since the pandemic struck last..
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits has reached its lowest level since the pandemic..