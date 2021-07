Amazon chief Jeff Bezos and three others are set for a short ride to suborbital space and back Tuesday. Bezos' brother Mark Bezos, Mercury 13 and aviation pioneer Wally Funk and teenage physics student Oliver Daemon are the other passengers who will board Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket at 9 a.m. ET from Blue Origin's Launch Site One in West Texas. 82-year-old Funk and Daemon, 18, will set new