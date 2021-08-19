Amazon reportedly plans to open physical locations the size of small department stores

Amazon has plans in the works to open large brick-and-mortar stores the size of small department stores to sell clothing, household items and electronics, sources told The Wall Street Journal. The stores, which are expected to be the size of small department stores at around 30,000 square feet, and will likely prominently feature Amazon’s private-label goods like electronic devices so customers can have a hands-on experience with them, those familiar with the plan said. Ohio and California are…