Rachel Maddow signs multi-year contact with MSNBC

With her contract with MSNBC up next year, anchor Rachel Maddow now has signed a multi-year agreement with the cable news network. While financial terms and the length of the deal haven't been disclosed, the New York Times reports that it includes new projects for Maddow, who has been with the network for 13 years. And her weeknight show will come to an end next year as she transitions into a weekly program, CNN reports. "The Rachel Maddow Show" is the No. 1 show for the network, and occasionally…